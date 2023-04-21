Left Menu

S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Sudan -Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:37 IST
S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Sudan -Yonhap
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
South Korea has decided to send a military aircraft to evacuate its nationals in Sudan, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday. Twenty-five South Korean citizens live in Sudan and are known to be safe, media have said.

More than 330 people have been killed in a violent power struggle begun last weekend by forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council, which the United Nations says has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

