Left Menu

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

A couple and their teenage daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station, around 35 km from the district headquarters, this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 21-04-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 12:52 IST
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their teenage daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station, around 35 km from the district headquarters, this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems. ''It appears that the trio, residents of Tikamgarh, committed suicide as a result of financial distress. However, investigation into the incident will bring to light the exact reason behind their suicide,'' Khargapur police station sub-inspector Nitesh Jain told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Laxman (35), Rajni (32) and their 13-year-old daughter, he said.

''The family owned a small farmland, which was apparently not sufficient for them to earn a living...But the police are probing the incident from all angles,'' Jain said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023