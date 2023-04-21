London's FTSE 100 on track for fifth week of gains

Left Menu

The FTSE 100 is on track to eke a 0.4% weekly gain, despite the recent dent to sentiment after the latest domestic inflation reading and drop in commodity-linked stocks amid weaker demand outlook from top consumer China. Among other movers, Network International jumped 9.3% after Canada's Brookfield Asset Management made a counter bid of 2.13 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) to take over the payments provider.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:51 IST
Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index inched higher on Friday, on track to rise for a fifth straight week as consumer staples and healthcare stocks rose, while weakness in miners capped gains.

The FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% as of 0837 GMT. Industrial miners slid 2.7%, led by a 4.2% fall in Rio Tinto after JP Morgan cut its target price for the miner.

Miners also tracked weakness in copper prices amid weak demand outlook, while Glencore lost 1.6% after it reported lower copper, zinc and nickel production for the first quarter. Precious metal miners shed 1.6% as spot gold prices fell against the dollar.

British consumers were their most upbeat in more than a year in April, despite the surging cost of living, while another set of data showed UK's retail sales fell by a bigger-than-expected 0.9% in March from February. Defensive sectors like food, beverage and tobacco and pharmaceuticals added 0.7% and 0.8% respectively, supported by a 0.3% fall in the pound.

"The main reason is (they make) significant money outside the UK," said Chris Kitchenham, head of direct equities at Walker Crips. "And their earnings are more stable and less linked to economic factors."

The mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%. The FTSE 100 is on track to eke a 0.4% weekly gain, despite the recent dent to sentiment after the latest domestic inflation reading and drop in commodity-linked stocks amid weaker demand outlook from top consumer China.

Among other movers, Network International jumped 9.3% after Canada's Brookfield Asset Management made a counter bid of 2.13 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) to take over the payments provider. Dowlais Group, the newly demerged company from Melrose Industries was the top gainer on FTSE 100, up 3.7%, a day after its spin-off was concluded.

Meanwhile, data showed British businesses reported a bounce in activity this month and the slowest input cost inflation in over two years.

