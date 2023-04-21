7th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards 2023 & 2nd Edition Asia Pacific Dental Excellence Awards, appreciates and awards stalwarts of Healthcare Industry

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): On the glamorous evening of 9th April 2023, at Hotel Radisson Blu, Kharadi, Pune a total number of 125+ doctors & dentists from various medical and dental fraternity from various parts of India were awarded and appreciate for their excellence in their field during 7th Edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards 2023 & 2nd Edition Asia Pacific Dental Excellence Awards which was jointly organized by International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences, Smile Nation & Association of Indian Dental Professionals. The event was graced by celebrity guest Indian Olympian Wrestler and Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Deepak Punia & Ali Khan (Bollywood Actor & Social Worker) & Azhar Hussian, Film Director.

Other dignitaries present were Dr Rahul Hegde, Member, Dental Council of India, Dr D. Gopalakrishnan, Dean, Dr. D.Y. Patil Dental College & Hospital, Pimpri, Dr Sameer Patil, Principal, Singhad Dental College, Pune, Dr Rajiv Chugh, President of Indian Dental Association (Head Office), Dr Anand Shigli. Dean - D Y Patil Dental School, Charholi Budruk, Pune, Dr Rohan Bhatt - Director, Karnavati School of Dentistry, Gandhinagar, Gujarat)Dr Santosh Kumar, Dean - Karnavati School of Dentistry, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Dr Vibha Hegde, Elected member Board of studies, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. Also present were Dr Sunil Bumb & Director, Smile Nation, Sneha Bumb, Director, Vasu Healthcare. To enlist a few winners of the 7th Indian Health Professional Awards, the list starts Dr Ashwath V was awarded as Emerging Dental Speaker, Miss Nasmin Jiwani & Ketan Gupta were awarded with Excellence in IT & Healthcare in Cardiovascular Research, Best Multispeciality Industrial Hospital was awarded to Mahan Hospital, Abhasa Rehabilitation & Wellness Home was awarded with Best Rehabilitation and Wellness Home of the Year and many more.

For Asia Pacific Dental Excellence Awards 2023, the list starts with Dr US Krishna Nayak was awarded with Life Time Achievement Award, ACPM Dental College, Dhule was awarded as Most Promising Dental College of the Year, Dr Parth Thakkar was awarded with Dental Entrepreneur of the Year, Dental Smiles Management was awarded with Best Dental Start Up, Bunny Whites Advanced Dental Centre, Pune was awarded with Best Dental Clinic of the Year and the list continues. Speaking about the evening, the main behind this event, the founder and Chief Organizer, Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, renowned healthcare professional, celebrity cosmetologist having multiple clinics and entrepreneur who is based in Pune, said, " We are happy to organize the 7th Edition of IHPA and 2nd APDEA successfully. Since 2016, we are rewarding healthcare professionals from all over India covering all states and union territories. This platform appreciates healthcare professionals who are doing excellent work in their respective field. The process of nomination is very transparent and only those deserves to be rewarded are been nominated for this National Award. Doctors from the most rural parts of the country are also been picked for this national award. We have rewarded around 1200+ doctors in past 7 years. We started this initiative to acknowledge the medical and dental fraternity. This year we have rewarded doctors from 15 states and from around 40 cities and villages.

For the past 2 years, all healthcare workers have been facing the challenging situation and fighting the pandemic selflessly. We feel blessed that we created a national-level platform to appreciate and reward doctors for their hard work. We strongly feel IHP Awards & APDE Awards in future becomes a platform rewarding doctors from all sectors of healthcare and its stakeholders.

