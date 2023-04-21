Tata Housing - clocks net pre-sales growth of 40 per cent in FY 22-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata Housing - a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. announced the organization's performance for FY 22-23 and reported a net pre-sales growth of 40 per cent over last year. The company's high consumer brand recall and expansive marketing campaigns generated 1.92 Lakh leads and 14000+ site visits. Owning to positive consumer sentiments and a strong business proposition, Tata Housing witnessed exponential demand from North, West, South & East markets with projects like La Vida in Gurgaon, New Haven in Bahadurgarh, Eureka Park in Noida, Serein in Mumbai and Swaram in Bengaluru driving the highest sales growth. Furthermore, this year, Tata Housing further strengthened its international footprint with the launch of Luxa One in Maldives. Speaking on the annual performance, Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd said, "We have a strong foothold in the realty market and are actively capitalizing on the latest consumer sentiments. Trends like the rise in millennial home-buying sentiments as well as the surge in NRIs and HNIs investing in the residential segment have allowed us to leverage our diverse portfolio offering homes with an array of residential solutions to a wide consumer segment. The sector has witnessed substantial growth in the last few months, despite gaping economic challenges. We are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead and foresee growth in demand in the affordable housing segment owing to the availability of wide-ranging financial alternatives and the increased financial disposition of consumers. Today, we have more than 50 projects in 15 cities with a development potential of over 51 million square feet worldwide, with all our projects considered with high regard in the investor fraternity, assuring high ROI in every segment we operate in." Sarthak Seth, SVP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, shared, "This year we piloted numerous hybrid consumer-centric campaigns and initiatives to drive high-value sales with a personalized approach. Our marketing campaigns are based on homebuyer insights and we take pride in our ability to delight our homebuyers by creating engaging consumer touchpoints. Our strategy for FY 22-23 was to explore the local essence with customized communication for every target micro market. For instance, we ran special campaigns during regional festivities for specific residential projects. Our campaigns such as One Size One Price Offer, #BeyondTheOrdinary, Room for Everything, It's Interesting, #CelebrateLife, and I Choose SEREIN, are among a few hyper-local campaigns that drove engagement with new-age homebuyers, both online and offline." He further added, "Innovative initiatives were taken up this year such as we organized a live cricket match screening and hosted golf tournaments that garnered immediate attention and homebuyer traction. Essentially, the dynamics of real estate marketing have shifted for the better, with digital integration becoming imperative and enabling us to reach the right and wider audience base." Overall, this year we capitalized on the evolving consumer sentiments and saw an array of successful launches with units being sold in under a week of the unveiling. For instance, La Vida, Gurgaon saw a 45 per cent sale of the inventory within 5 days of the launch and New Haven Bahadurgarh sold 70 per cent of its inventory in the launch month. At the same time, Swaram in Bengaluru was sold out within 36 hours from launch.

