5 tourists among 6 injured in accident in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:00 IST
5 tourists among 6 injured in accident in J-K's Anantnag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five tourists were among six injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

Six people, including the five tourist and a local cab driver, were inside the vehicle when the accident happened in Pahalgam area, they said.

The five tourists included a woman and two children, the officials said.

They were rushed to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

