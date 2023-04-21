5 tourists among 6 injured in accident in J-K's Anantnag
Five tourists were among six injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
Six people, including the five tourist and a local cab driver, were inside the vehicle when the accident happened in Pahalgam area, they said.
The five tourists included a woman and two children, the officials said.
They were rushed to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.
