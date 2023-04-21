Left Menu

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40 pc Rs 184 crore, premium up 17.6 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:12 IST
SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40 pc Rs 184 crore, premium up 17.6 pc
  • Country:
  • India

SBI General Insurance, the unlisted arm of State Bank, on Friday said its net income surged 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 184 crore in FY23 on a gross written premium income of Rs 10,888 crore.

The company said it could sustain the strong growth momentum through the year, as visible from the 40 per cent jump in net profit and 17.6 per cent growth in gross premium over the 12 trailing months. It said the year also saw its market share rise to 4.21 per cent with over 22 crore customers. The solvency ratio stood at 1.72x, marginally higher than the regulatory mandate of 1.5x, the company said.

The privately held arm of the nation's largest bank did not offer a detailed financial statement, such as investment gains/loss, the combined ratio, which is the key profitability metric for a general insurer, investment details and other numbers.

The managing director and chief executive Kishore Kumar Poludasu said the year saw the company achieve the milestone of being one of the early companies to cross the benchmark of Rs 10,000 crore of GWP in just 13 years of operations.

This is a result of our robust product portfolio, strategic corporate tie-ups, the launch of the health vertical and the digitisation of the customer journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023