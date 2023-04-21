Star Gold 2 to present the World Television Premiere of Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated thriller 'Freddy' on April 23rd at 1 pm!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): Get ready for a spine-chilling thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat as director Shashanka Ghosh's "Freddy", produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited premieres on April 23rd at 1 pm only on your favorite movie channel, Star Gold 2. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in leading roles, the film has already received critical acclaim and audience appreciation. "Dr Freddy Ginwala," played by Kartik Aaryan, is a shy dentist who has trouble finding the love of his life. His life is haunted by the traumatic memory of his mother being shot by his father in his childhood. Persis Aunty has been the only support system he has had since then. Now grown up, Freddy lives with his pet turtle, Hardy and spends his free time painting model airplanes. However, people around him make fun of him, aware of his social awkwardness.

Speaking about the film and how he convinced Kartik to do the edgy psychological thriller, director Shashanka Ghosh said, "Kartik is a very talented actor with tremendous potential. He is always hungry to try and break the mold. He enjoyed transforming into this shy, introverted, but obsessive character who could cross over to the dark side. Kartik was very invested in this film. Freddy is also very different from my earlier films, and I look forward to Freddy's world tv premiere on April 23rd at 1 pm on Star Gold 2." Kartik Aaryan, who has become known for his versatility and unique character portrayals, said, " I want to create a legacy of films - build characters that stay with the audience. Freddy gave me a lot of scope to sink my teeth into the character, especially since the character is vastly different from who I am in real life. Fortunately, my audience is also enjoying the transformations. I look forward to the larger television audience coming together to watch Freddy as the film has its World TV Premiere this Sunday, April 23rd, at 1 pm on Star Gold 2."

On her unique role, young actress Alay F said, "I said yes to this film even before reading the complete script. The film is so unique and my character has so many incredible shades that as an actor, it was a treat to portray it. On top of everything, one of the most exciting parts was getting to work opposite Kartik. Freddy is a film that I will always be very proud of, and I am happy that the whole country will be able to watch it on Star Gold 2 as it premieres on April 23rd at 1 pm." Don't miss out on the chance to witness the exceptional performances of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in "Freddy," a film produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited, that defies conventions and breaks away from conventional storytelling. Catch the world TV premiere on April 23rd at 1 pm only on Star Gold 2.

