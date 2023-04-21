Left Menu

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of FMCG major ITC climbed 2 per cent on Friday and became the seventh most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

The stock advanced 1.99 per cent to settle at Rs 408.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.17 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 409.

On the NSE, it climbed 1.92 per cent to finish at Rs 408 per share.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,07,373.82 crore.

ITC emerged as the biggest gainer on both the Sensex firms.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 22.71 points or 0.04 per cent up at 59,655.06.

The stock has been rising since the past two days, climbing 2.47 per cent.

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,89,169.49 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 11,56,863.98 crore), HDFC Bank (9,33,937.35 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 6,17,477.46 crore), Hindustan Unilever (Rs 5,86,927.90 crore), Infosys (Rs 5,09,215 crore) and ITC (Rs 5,07,373.82 crore).

So far this year, shares of the FMCG major have jumped 23 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

