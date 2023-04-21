Workshop on role of startups, MSMEs, corporates brings talents on single platform

The Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee, (IIT-Roorkee), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and MDS IndoCan have jointly taken a novel initiative to bring talents from academics, industry and commercialisation sectors together through a workshop --India's G20 Presidency: Role of Startups, MSMEs and corporates for Atmanirbhar Bharat. MDS IndoCan is an Ottawa-based marketing firm, solely launched to connect businesses based in Canada and India.

During the workshop, Uttar Pradesh's MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan expressed his best wishes for this workshop and assured his all-around support through the UP ministry for the prosperity of IIT-Roorkee and MSME sectors. IOCL Director SSV Ramakumar also participated in this workshop and expressed his willingness to support IIT Roorkee and MSME sectors in all possible ways. Sujay Chattopadhyay, Dean-Saharanpur Campus, said, "This workshop has set an open platform of close interaction between startup and MSME sectors, and connected them with corporate and government machinery for faster growth of all sectors."

Subrokamal Dutta, political economic and foreign policy expert, said, "This workshop focusing startups, MSMEs and corporate sectors and their role in nation-building in the tenure of India's G20 presidency will bring all sectors together... The New Education Policy of government of India promotes open education for children and encourages the exploration of young minds towards entrepreneurship." Pawan Agarwal, joint export commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, said, "This common platform will help promote interaction, exchange of ideas, and setting up a road map for the future. IIT-Roorkee will be instrumental in encouraging open discussion, exchanging ideas, and supporting all stakeholders for their prosperity."

SSV Ramakumar, director for research and development, Indian Oil Corp , said, "IOCL a corporate giant is constantly involved in facilitating growth of MSME sectors in India." (ANI)

