Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 20:04 IST
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has entered into an MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to explore potential of application of 5G/ IT/ Telecom and other wireless communication technologies in SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant including SAIL’s Mines & Collieries, Central Coal Supply Organization and the SAIL Refractory Unit in Jharkhand. The MoU was signed at SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant on 21st April 2023. From SAIL- BSL side B.K.Tiwari, Executive Director (Works) and from TCIL side Ms Alka Selot Asthana, Executive Director (IT & Telecom) signed the MOU in the presence of senior officials from both the organizations.

SAIL-BSL has taken this initiative of becoming the first PSU in the country to take initiative for setting up a dedicated 5G network with the help of TCIL which will pave way for application of 5G/ IT / Telecom technologies in Steel manufacturing. Besides steel plant, this partnership will also be useful in providing innovative solutions in SAIL Mines and Collieries in Jharkhand, Smart Cities etc.

Ms Alka Selot Asthana, Executive Director (IT & Telecom), elaborated that TCIL has the necessary expertise, experience, and resources to provide turnkey solutions for deployment, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of 5G/ IT / Telecom technologies for SAIL-BSL.

(With Inputs from PIB)

