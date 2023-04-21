Passenger traffic at Bangalore airport up 96 pc at 31.91 million in FY23

Passenger traffic at Bangalore airport jumped 96 per cent to 31.91 million in FY2022-23 compared to 16.28 million in the previous year, the private airport operator announced on Tuesday.

Domestic traffic grew 85.2 per cent to 28.12 million in FY23 against 15.18-million in FY22 while international traffic rose over three-fold to 3.78 million during the period from 1.10 million in the year ending March 2022, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport) reported a strong growth in passenger numbers and maintained its leading position in processing perishable cargo, it said.

The increase in passenger volumes in FY23 can be attributed to post-pandemic operations resumption, as well as the re-introduction of key routes and the initiation of new routes connecting leading business hubs and travel destinations.

Bangalore Airport is now connected to a total of 100 destinations, 75 destinations across India, and 25 international, contributing to a steady recovery, it said.

The airport in 2022-23 saw Akasa launching its services from the airport, Qantas' service to Sydney and the launch of daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai by Emirates, BIAL said.

''With the recent launch of Terminal 2 (T2), we are better equipped than ever before, to maintain our standing as the preferred gateway to South and Central India,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL.

The recovery in air transport movements (ATMs) saw 50.8 per cent overall growth in the previous fiscal with domestic ATMs growing 49.8 per cent year-on-year while international growth stood at 59.6 per cent, BIAL said.

On February 26 this year, the airport recorded the highest number of passengers for the fiscal 2022-23 at 114,299 passengers, which was also the highest number of passengers on a single day since the airport opened in 2008, it stated.

Major international airlines have reinstated their operations from Bengaluru during the fiscal, BIAL said.

The airport also said it has maintained its position in cargo as India's leading airport for handling perishable cargo for the third consecutive year.

The airport has processed 44,143 MT of perishable cargo in the current year till January 2023 (full-year results awaited) and 52,366 MT during FY22, the airport operator said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)