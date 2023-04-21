Left Menu

Sebi approves transfer of controlling stake of HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:21 IST
HDFC Ltd on Friday said market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the proposed change of controlling stake in HDFC AMC to HDFC Bank as part of the scheme of amalgamation.

Sebi through its letter dated April 21, 2023, to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), a subsidiary of HDFC Limited and the asset management company of HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The regulator has also advised HDFC AMC to ensure compliance with all other provisions of Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, and circulars, it added.

This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

