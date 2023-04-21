Ex-Naib Tehsildar in ED net for allocating 99-acre land in name of ineligible villagers

TheEnforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot, the then Naib Tehsildar on Thursday in a money laundering case involving revenue officials and others for misallocating shares of shamlat (panchayat) land of village Seonk, SAS Nagar, Punjab, to the tune of more than 99 acres in the name of ineligible villagers and in some instances, even outsiders. The value of the said shamlat land is estimated to be more than Rs 50 crore.

The investigation was initiated on basis of FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau, Punjab. A chargesheet was filed by the Vigilance Bureau in the said FIR against the accused Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot and others confirming the allegations. It revealed that revenue official's namely Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot and others, while preparing the Intkal, have falsely allotted shares of shamlat land of village seonk in the name of six villagers, according to a statement from the probe agency. Subsequently, power of attorneys was obtained by the private property dealers from these villagers and on the basis of these power of attorneys, these private property dealers in connivance with revenue officials sold shamlat land to non-eligible villagers and some outsiders.

The sale consideration was shared by the private property dealers and revenue officials among themselves giving small amount to the villagers as well from whom the power of attorneys were taken. During the investigation, bank accounts maintained by Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot in his and his family members name were scrutinised and unexplained credits to the tune of more than Rs 15 crore were found including cash credits of around Rs 8 crore during the relevant period.

Further, during the investigation, it was revealed that Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot has received funds in his relatives' Bank Accounts from the friends and relatives of the final purchaser and/or beneficial owners of the shamlat land. Further, most of the sale consideration of shamlat land was transacted in cash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)