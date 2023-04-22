Britain's CBI group suspends work as businesses quit over rape allegations

The Confederation of British Industry said on Friday that it was suspending all policy and membership work until June, after a slew of businesses quit following a new media report about another alleged rape at the trade association. Major British corporate names including NatWest, John Lewis and Virgin Media O2 quit the CBI on Friday after the Guardian newspaper reported allegations by a second woman that she had been raped by two CBI colleagues, following a separate rape allegation and news of a police investigation last week.

"We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose. As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June," the CBI said. The CBI, which says it represents 190,000 businesses including many of Britain's biggest companies, is facing a battle for survival as the number of firms cutting ties with it grows.

"At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation. This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks," the CBI said. Earlier on Friday, the CBI said an urgent root-and-branch review of its culture was proceeding and it would respond to the investigation by law firm Fox Williams early next week and set out its plans for change.

"While the CBI was not previously aware of the most serious allegations, it is vital that they are thoroughly investigated now and we are liaising closely with the police," CBI President Brian McBride said.

