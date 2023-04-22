Left Menu

Yes Bank net profit drops 45 pc in fourth quarter

During the reviewed quarter, interest expended surged 32 per cent to Rs 4117.12 lakh, against Rs 3,130.10 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Updated: 22-04-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 14:52 IST
Yes Bank net profit drops 45 pc in fourth quarter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yes Bank on Saturday posted a drop of 45 per cent to Rs 206.21 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 371.88 crore in the year-ago period, due to rising provisioning. Lender's interest earned gained 26 per cent to Rs 6,218.45 crore in the reviewed quarter, against Rs 4946.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Income on investment went up to Rs 1,041.90 crore against Rs 770.89 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.In Q4FY23, Yes Bank's net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 2,105 crore, logging year-on-year rise of 15.70 per cent and quarter on quarter rise of 6.80 per cent. During the reviewed quarter, interest expended surged 32 per cent to Rs 4117.12 lakh, against Rs 3,130.10 crore in the year-ago period. Operating expenses went up 19 per cent to Rs 2,341.80 crore in the March quarter, against Rs 1,963.59 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement of the lender shared with stock exchanges.

During the reviewed quarter, gross non-performing asset (NPA) was Rs 4394.57 crore, against Rs 27,975.98 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Net NPA was Rs 1,658.09 crore, against Rs 8,204.53 crore in the corresponding period during the previous year. Provisioning means an amount that the banks set aside from their profits or income in a particular quarter for non-performing assets, such as assets that may turn into losses in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023