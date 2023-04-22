Left Menu

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:32 IST
A 22-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a truck in Beltarodi area of Nagpur city on Saturday morning, police said.

Puja Mahesh Pethe, resident of Khapri area, was heading for MIHAN on her two-wheeler when a speeding truck hit her on the stretch of road between Khapti Chowk and Panjari around 8.30 am.

She was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, said a police official.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver who was yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

