Three TN natives die in van accident near Munnar

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:39 IST
Three Tamil Nadu natives lost their lives on Saturday when a van carrying 20 persons from Tirunelveli fell into a gorge near Thondimala en route to Munnar here, police said. Police said the van was carrying a group of people from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu to attend a marriage function at Munnar. ''The van fell into the gorge at around 6.30 PM. All were shifted to various hospitals nearby. As per the latest information with us, three persons lost their lives,'' police told PTI. Police said a few were seriously injured in the accident.

