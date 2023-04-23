MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty
Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradeshs Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said. The divisional railway manager DRM has left for the spot, he said. The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.
- Country:
- India
Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said. No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.
After leaving from Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.
Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said. All passengers were safe, he said. The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said. The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar Nagar
- Ratlam-Dr
- Khemraj Meena
- Nagar
- Ratlam
- Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam
- DEMU
- Ratlan
ALSO READ
Body of Navy commando brought to home town in Andhra's Vizianagaram
Telangana: PM Modi lays foundation for Secunderabad railway station redevelopment project, AIIMS Bibinagar
Karnataka polls: Supporters of Congress leader Akhanda Shrinivas Murthy pray he gets ticket from Pulikeshinagar constituency
Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar
MBA student dies by suicide in Delhi's Jamia Nagar