MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradeshs Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said. The divisional railway manager DRM has left for the spot, he said. The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 23-04-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 10:10 IST
Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said. No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.

After leaving from Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.

Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said. All passengers were safe, he said. The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said. The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.

