Netherlands joins Sudan evacuation operation -foreign minister

The Netherlands has joined an international effort to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Sunday. "An operation by several countries to evacuate citizens from Sudan is ongoing. They will do all they can to get Dutch people out of there as quickly and safely as possible," Hoekstra said in a post on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 13:31 IST
Wopke Hoekstra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands has joined an international effort to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Sunday.

"An operation by several countries to evacuate citizens from Sudan is ongoing. The Netherlands is participating with a team from Jordan. They will do all they can to get Dutch people out of there as quickly and safely as possible," Hoekstra said in a post on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

