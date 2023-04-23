Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh jail
A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday, officials said.
According to official sources, Singh was brought aboard a special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police during early Sunday morning.
He will be taken to the town's central jail which has been converted into a high security jail ever since some of Singh's associates were brought here to be lodged.
''His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy,'' a senior official told PTI.
Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes.
