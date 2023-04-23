Left Menu

Amritpal Singh reaches Assam's Dibrugarh, to be taken to jail

A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday from where he will taken to the Central Jail located in the Upper Assam town, officials said.Singh was flown in the special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police earlier in the day, they said.His flight landed at 220 pm.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:59 IST
Amritpal Singh reaches Assam's Dibrugarh, to be taken to jail
Amritpal Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday from where he will taken to the Central Jail located in the Upper Assam town, officials said.

Singh was flown in the special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police earlier in the day, they said.

''His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy,'' a senior official told PTI.

Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch. Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6.45 am from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month.

Altogether, nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises has been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023