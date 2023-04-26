China to regulate ride-hailing aggregating platforms - transport ministry

China said it will regulate the management of ride-hailing aggregating platforms, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Local authorities should ask aggregating platforms to not interfere with the pricing of ride-hailing platform companies, or vehicle scheduling and driver management, the ministry said in a statement.

