China to regulate ride-hailing aggregating platforms - transport ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:08 IST
China said it will regulate the management of ride-hailing aggregating platforms, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.
Local authorities should ask aggregating platforms to not interfere with the pricing of ride-hailing platform companies, or vehicle scheduling and driver management, the ministry said in a statement.
