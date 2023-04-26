Left Menu

Heathrow raises forecasts as coronation kick-starts busy summer

Heathrow passenger numbers reached 95% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter, prompting it to lift 2023 forecasts, the British airport said on Wednesday, adding that it was prepared for a busy summer starting with the coronation of King Charles.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:49 IST
Heathrow raises forecasts as coronation kick-starts busy summer
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heathrow passenger numbers reached 95% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter, prompting it to lift 2023 forecasts, the British airport said on Wednesday, adding that it was prepared for a busy summer starting with the coronation of King Charles. Seeking a slice of the royal action, Britain and Europe's busiest air travel hub, had wanted to name its Terminal 5 after King Charles but he declined the offer on environmental grounds, the Times reported on Wednesday.

Asked about the matter, Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said the airport was proud of its association with the royal family - Terminal 2 is named the Queen's terminal - and it would celebrate the May 6 coronation in other ways. "The naming of infrastructure is a question for the Cabinet Office," Holland-Kaye told Reuters.

Heathrow now expects between 70 million and 78 million passengers this year, up from the 58 million to 73 million it had forecast in February but not quite catching up with the 81 million passengers in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong demand for Caribbean holidays and a recovery in domestic flights lifted passenger numbers in the January to March period. But the company posted a 139 million pound ($173 million) first-quarter adjusted loss despite the 74% rise in traffic.

The airport blamed landing fees the airport charges airlines, which are set by the sector regulator, saying they were "too low". It is appealing against the regulator's decision. "The airlines have been able to put their prices up," Holland-Kaye said. "We are still loss-making while the airlines are returning to profit."

Heathrow's operations have been resilient despite strikes by security staff in the first part of the year, he said. Holland-Kaye is due to step down this year after the board has appointed a successor.

($1 = 0.8049 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023