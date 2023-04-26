KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,017 crore across businesses

Leading infrastructure major KEC International, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,017 crore across its businesses -- Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Civil and Cables. In a statement shared with stock exchanges, Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer, KEC International, commented, "We are pleased to start the financial year with significant order wins across businesses. The prestigious order in T&D from an existing private developer reaffirms our confidence in the growth of the India T&D business. The civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory and widens its presence by securing orders in the composite space including civil, mechanical and electrical works."

T&D business has secured an order for a 765 kV transmission line from a private developer in India. For its Civil business, it secured orders for industrial and residential projects in India whereas, in the Cables business, it has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas. On April 6, the company informed the exchanges that it secured new orders worth Rs 1,213 crore across its businesses, namely transmission and distribution, civil and cables.

According to a statement shared with stock exchanges on Thursday, the business has secured orders for transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and the Americas. KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines and cables.

According to the statement, the company is executing infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries, including EPC, supply of towers and cables. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group. RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of USD 4 billion. (ANI)

