Left Menu

India among top requesting countries to remove content: Twitter

India was among the top requesting countries to remove content from Twitter last year, the popular microblogging platform said in a blog post.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:08 IST
India among top requesting countries to remove content: Twitter
Image: Twitter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India was among the top requesting countries to remove content from Twitter last year, the popular microblogging platform said in a blog post. On Tuesday, Twitter shared data on its health and safety efforts and said it received approximately 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments across the globe from January 1 to June 30, 2022. The top five requesting countries seeking account information were India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany. "Twitter continues to take action on content that violates our Rules and protects users' rights in response to government legal requests," the blog read.

During the January-June 2022 period, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated its norms, an increase of 29 per cent from the second half of 2021. Twitter said it took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during the period, a 20 per cent increase and 1,618,855 accounts were suspended for violating the rules, which is an increase of 28 per cent. The contents that were removed or accounts suspended relate to Abuse/Harassment, Child Sexual Exploitation, Hacked Materials, Hateful Conduct, Impersonation, Non-Consensual Nudity, Perpetrators of Violent Attacks, Private Information, Promoting Suicide or Self Harm, Sensitive Media, Terrorism/Violent Extremism, and Violence. "We intend to share more about our path forward for transparency reporting later this year," according to the blog post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023