France carries out new evacuation operation from Sudan
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:24 IST
France has evacuated more people from Sudan, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday, adding that those evacuated included not only French nationals but also Britons, Americans, Canadians, Ethiopians, Dutch, Italians and Swedes.
The French government added it had so far evacuated a total of 936 people from Sudan.
