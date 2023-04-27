Left Menu

UK urges nationals in Sudan to move now as end of ceasefire nears

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:28 IST
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo Credit: Cleverly's twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Britain may not be able to continue evacuating its nationals in Sudan when a ceasefire ends - something due to happen later on Thursday - and they should try to reach British flights out of the country immediately, foreign minister James Cleverly said.

"Now is the time to move because when the ceasefire ends, my ability to give the kind of limited assurance I can give now might go and we might not be able to evacuate," Cleverly told Sky News television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

