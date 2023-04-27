Left Menu

Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses

Under the new regulation, all passengers travelling on BEST buses, the public transport service for Mumbai and neighbouring cities, are required to use headphones while watching videos or listening to an audio on their mobile devices.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:08 IST
Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has prohibited people from indulging in loud conversations on mobile phones and accessing audios/videos on mobile devices without headphones while travelling on its buses, officials said on Thursday. The decision has been taken by the city civic transport body to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers, a BEST spokesperson told PTI. Acting on the frequency of complaints from passengers, the BEST undertaking took this decision and issued a notification on April 24, he said. Under the new regulation, all passengers travelling on BEST buses, the public transport service for Mumbai and neighbouring cities, are required to use headphones while watching videos or listening to an audio on their mobile devices. The spokesperson said BEST's buses are public service vehicles and hence, to avoid any kind of inconvenience or trouble caused by anyone to co-passengers, action can be taken under the Bombay Police Act's section 38/112. The department concerned has been asked to display the notification on all the buses, the official said. All staffers working on the BEST buses, including those of the wet-leased vehicles hired from private companies, will be made aware of this new regulation, he said. The BEST, which has a fleet of nearly 3,400 buses, provides public transport services in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities. More than 30 lakh passengers travel every day on the BEST buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023