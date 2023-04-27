Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 6 injured, several vehicles damaged after truck suffers brake failure

Six persons were injured on Thursday in a multiple-vehicle mishap that started when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said.

The truck hit at least 12 vehicles, leading to six persons suffering injuries, near Khopoli in Raigad district, he said.

''Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time,'' he said.

