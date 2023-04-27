Ucchvas transitional care bags the prestigious QAI Accreditation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ucchvas transitional care center, Hyderabad's leading transitional care center and an organization built on the values of being a people's company, has bagged the prestigious Quality & Accreditation Institute (QAI) recognition for having created a quality conscious organization that adheres to global standards in the sphere of transitional care. Having handled 2000 plus patients post critical hospital discharges with 60000 plus bed occupied days, Ucchvas transitional care has opened doors to a whole new world of post-hospitalization healthcare by bringing in a remarkable difference in compassionate rehabilitative care.

QAI, Quality and Accreditation Institute, is an organization set up to create an ecosystem of education, training, quality improvement and accreditation / certification. Getting accredited from QAI not just indicates that Ucchvas is complying to high quality standards for transitional care units, but is also an endorsement of setting standard operating processes as well as execution in its day-to-day practices in clinical, managerial, administrative care and also setting high standards in terms of patient safety. The certification is also an affirmation of the quality outcomes in terms of recovery of patients in post hospital discharge phase. Commenting on the achievement, Dr A Rampapa Rao, Chairman, Ucchvas transitional care said, "This is a significant milestone in the journey of Ucchvas as it shows that we not only meet or exceed standards of patient care but we are also committed to monitoring our performance and implementing plans to elevate the level of care and service we provide. On this occasion our Physiotherapists, physicians, nurses, nutritionists, operations teams and all staff members have to be congratulated for working with tremendous focus and dwelling deep into quality and safety processes for many months. This recognition is a proud achievement of Ucchvas, and we would like to share this joy with everyone. We seek your valuable time to apprise you of this achievement and how it enables us take bigger strides faster."

A member of APAC (Asia pacific accreditation cooperation) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation, QAI has institutional membership with ISQua (International society for quality in healthcare) apart from Board membership in ISfTeH (International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth). Through their division of CAHSC (Centre for Accreditation of Health and Social care) it allows organizations like Ucchvas to go through the process of self-assessment and peer review and facilitate in moving ahead in a self-regulated quality improvement program. QAI drafted 291 standards divided under 9 chapters for transitional care and /or Rehabilitation units. Functional compliance to these 'set standards' by the applicant organization determines its accreditation by QAI. QAI evolved its own scoring system to authenticate the compliance of applicant organization like Ucchvas to these standards and does it through document revisions, review of 'quality program records' of the past, authentication of set processes in functional areas through physical site verification, interviews of key functional resources and demands conduct of various clinical and safety drills in the unit before creating the report.

