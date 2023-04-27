Left Menu

Mumbai-Pune Expressway pile-up after truck suffers brake failure injures 6, damages several vehicles

Six persons were injured on Thursday in a pile-up caused by a truck hitting more than 10 vehicles after its brakes failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a police official said.The incident took place at 1255pm near Khopoli in Raigad district, some 75 kilometres from here, and the injured include a man, his wife and mother, the official said.A truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai went out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:45 IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway pile-up after truck suffers brake failure injures 6, damages several vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were injured on Thursday in a pile-up caused by a truck hitting more than 10 vehicles after its brakes failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12:55pm near Khopoli in Raigad district, some 75 kilometres from here, and the injured include a man, his wife and mother, the official said.

''A truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai went out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles. Six persons, including three women, have sustained minor injuries in the pile-up. One woman has been sent to MGM Hospital in Panvel,'' the official said.

''The police team that rushed from Borghat completed its relief operation by 1:45pm. The damaged vehicles were removed from the path and normal traffic towards Mumbai has been restored,'' said Assistant Inspector Yogesh Bhosale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023