Mumbai-Pune Expressway pile-up after truck suffers brake failure injures 6, damages several vehicles
Six persons were injured on Thursday in a pile-up caused by a truck hitting more than 10 vehicles after its brakes failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a police official said.The incident took place at 1255pm near Khopoli in Raigad district, some 75 kilometres from here, and the injured include a man, his wife and mother, the official said.A truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai went out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles.
Six persons were injured on Thursday in a pile-up caused by a truck hitting more than 10 vehicles after its brakes failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a police official said.
The incident took place at 12:55pm near Khopoli in Raigad district, some 75 kilometres from here, and the injured include a man, his wife and mother, the official said.
''A truck proceeding from Pune to Mumbai went out of control, possibly due to brake failure, and rammed into 11 vehicles. Six persons, including three women, have sustained minor injuries in the pile-up. One woman has been sent to MGM Hospital in Panvel,'' the official said.
''The police team that rushed from Borghat completed its relief operation by 1:45pm. The damaged vehicles were removed from the path and normal traffic towards Mumbai has been restored,'' said Assistant Inspector Yogesh Bhosale.
