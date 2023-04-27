Man who had attended Maharashtra Bhushan award function dies
A 50-year-old man from Murbad in Thane district who had attended the Maharashtra Bhushan award function has died, sources said on Thursday.
The man, identified as Ravindra Deshmukh, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, they said.
More than a dozen people died due to heat stroke after the award event in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, held on April 16.
Murbad tehsildar (revenue official) Sandeep Awari confirmed that Desmukh had attended the award function. But he took ill two days after the event, and hence it can not be concluded that the death occurred due to heat stroke, the official said.
