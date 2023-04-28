Left Menu

MP: Bhopal-bound Vande Bharat Express hits cow near Gwalior

The newly-launched Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, resulting in damage to the trains front portion, a Railway official said.The Rani Kamalapati-bound train No 20172 hit the cow around 6.15 pm and stopped at the spot for about 15 minutes, the official said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-04-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 00:01 IST
MP: Bhopal-bound Vande Bharat Express hits cow near Gwalior
The newly-launched Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, resulting in damage to the train's front portion, a Railway official said.

The Rani Kamalapati-bound train (No 20172) hit the cow around 6.15 pm and stopped at the spot for about 15 minutes, the official said. The accident took place when the animal suddenly came on the rail tracks going towards Dabra in Gwalior district, he said.

After necessary repairs of the damaged portion, the train resumed its onward journey, the official added. The semi high-speed train between Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1.

