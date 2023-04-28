Left Menu

Amazon revenue beats on stable online demand, cloud strength

Amazon.com Inc's first-quarter revenue beat estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and cloud services businesses, sending its shares up about 9% in extended trading. The world's biggest online retailer reported better-than-expected net sales of $127.36 billion in the first three months of the year and forecast sales between $127 billion and $133 billion in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 01:48 IST
Amazon revenue beats on stable online demand, cloud strength

Amazon.com Inc's first-quarter revenue beat estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for online shopping and cloud services businesses, sending its shares up about 9% in extended trading.

The world's biggest online retailer reported better-than-expected net sales of $127.36 billion in the first three months of the year and forecast sales between $127 billion and $133 billion in the second quarter. Analysts had expected sales of $129.83 billion in the quarter-ending June 30.

The growth of Amazon Web Services, long a major source of profit, slowed to 15.8% in the first quarter, while recession-wary businesses have slowed their spending. Net profit stood at $3.17 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $3.84 billion, a year earlier.

Addressing ongoing worries about the economy, CEO Andy Jassy has aimed to clamp down on spending across Amazon's vast array of businesses. Last month, he said Amazon would cut more jobs, now from its long-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, expanding the company's layoffs since November to 27,000 employees, or 9% of its roughly 300,000-strong corporate staff.

Amazon likewise has ended entire services, including on Wednesday when it said it would pull its lineup of Halo health trackers and refund recent purchases. At the same time, it is seeking new revenue in the face of inflation that hurt retail demand in Europe, among other challenges.

Beyond higher grocery delivery fees for U.S. Prime loyalty members, it is offering them an add-on generic-drug subscription and it marketed discounted membership for primary care services after it closed a deal to buy provider One Medical in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023