2 US Army helicopters crash in Alaska on training flight

PTI | Anchorage | Updated: 28-04-2023 05:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 05:48 IST
Two U.S. army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska returning from a training flight, the second accident involving military helicopters in the state this year.

First responders were on scene at the crash site, near Healy, Alaska, a statement from U.S. Army Alaska said. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or the extent of any injuries.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters were from Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

Officials said the incident was under investigation, and more details would be released when they become available.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, referred questions to the U.S. Army.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna. The aircraft was one of four travelling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

Healy is located about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) north of Denali National Park and Preserve, or about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

