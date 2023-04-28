Left Menu

Japan to end random-testing of passengers from China

Japan will end COVID-19 border control measures specifically targeting visitors from China, effective on Saturday at midnight local time, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Friday.

Passengers on direct flights from China to Japan were previously subject to random testing on their arrival, a measure Japan put in place after coronavirus cases surged in China early this year.

Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesperson, also officially announced the end of all border control measures for travellers entering Japan on Saturday at midnight.

