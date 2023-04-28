Left Menu

Maha: Chemical-laden truck overturns in Thane; one injured

The accident took place on Ghodbunder Road around 6.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell RDMC.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:58 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person was injured when a chemical-laden container truck overturned in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The accident took place on Ghodbunder Road around 6.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). The truck, transporting 80 drums of benzyle chloride from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, overturned causing the chemical to spill on the road, he said.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, the official said. Local firemen and RDMC team sprinkled sand on the chemical spill, he said, adding that the vehicular traffic was affected for an hour due to the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

