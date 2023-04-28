Working for democratisation of technology, says PM Modi after launching 91 FM transmitters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 85 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories on Friday to further boost radio connectivity in the country. PM Modi in his address said that the government is continuously working for the democratization of technology.

"It is important that no Indian should feel scarcity of opportunity if India has to rise up to its full potential," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister underlined that the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters forwards the government policies that give preference to the underprivileged who have been deprived of this facility.

Making modern technology accessible and affordable is key to this, he said, citing that laying optical fiber in villages and the cheapest data cost has eased access to information. He said that this has given a new push to digital entrepreneurship in villages. Similarly, he UPI has helped small businesses and street vendors to access banking services. PM Modi also underscored the emotional connection of his generation with radio.

"For me, there is an added happiness that I have a relationship with radio as a host too," he said referring to his Mann Ki Baat programme. "This kind of emotional connect with the countrymen was possible only through the radio. Through this, I remained linked to the strength of the country and the collective power of the duty among the countrymen," he said.

"Therefore, in a way, I am part of your All India Radio Team," the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 (Sunday). PM Modi addresses the nation through this radio programme on the last Sunday of every month.

The radio program was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 international languages through multiple platforms. (ANI)

