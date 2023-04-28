Stations of India's first regional train to wear peacock-themed colours: Officials

Inspired by our national bird, the stations of India's first regional rail – RAPIDX – will wear a blue and beige colour spectrum of the peacock feather, officials said on Friday. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is soon going to operationalise the 17 km long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public ahead of schedule, they said. According to an official statement, the colours of the station's exterior facade have been inspired by the hues of peacock feathers. The facade structure is coloured in two shades of blue and beige. The exterior roofs of its stations are designed to be curved on both sides to depict the speed, which is one of the main characteristics of this train.

The beige-coloured perforated panels have been installed for the wall of the stations and in addition to that, beige-coloured louvres have also been installed along the railings which ensure uninterrupted flow of air in the station, it said. ''The façade has been conceptualised from the station's concourse level itself. The stations also have foot-over bridges built under multimodal integration which will also be painted in the same colours,'' it added. Instead of making the entry and exit of the station on the main carriageway, a dedicated passage has been made for passengers on both sides of the road. Hard materials such as granite or epoxy have been used for station flooring in the areas expected to have high footfall and Vacuumized Dense Concrete (VDC) has been used for the rest of the flooring. ''Glass lifts have been installed inside the station to make the station appear more airy, spacious, open and lit. Some of these lifts are wider to accommodate stretchers if required. Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) have been installed at every station for their safety. These PSDs will be linked to the signalling system of the train,'' it added. In the bigger stations of the corridor, there is also a provision for a room for changing diapers. Special arrangements have been made for hassle-free movement of visually challenged persons, the statement said. To make the station orderly and symmetrical, a consolidated boom is made for the electrical wiring or pipes or wires of other facilities, where these will be systematically kept in one place, it added.

