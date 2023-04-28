Left Menu

UK health workers represented by GMB union accept pay offer

British healthcare workers belonging to the GMB trade union have voted to accept a government pay offer, the union said on Friday. The GMB said 56% of those who voted in the ballot accepted the offer. From the government originally offering nothing, health workers will be thousands of pounds better off," Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said.

British healthcare workers belonging to the GMB trade union have voted to accept a government pay offer, the union said on Friday.

The GMB said 56% of those who voted in the ballot accepted the offer. Turnout was 51%. Earlier, the Unite union said it planned fresh strike action after its healthcare worker members voted against the offer.

"Our members recognise that progress has been made. From the government originally offering nothing, health workers will be thousands of pounds better off," Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said.

