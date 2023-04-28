Left Menu

Noida Metro: Parking facility at 5 more stations from May 1

Apart from this, this facility is going to start from Monday May 1 at five more stations -- Sector-76, NSEZ, Sector-142, Pari Chowk and Alpha-1, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.Parking facility will be available for passengers at eight stations on the corridor.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:17 IST
Noida Metro: Parking facility at 5 more stations from May 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Friday said parking facilities will be started at five more stations on the metro corridor from May 1.

With the opening of these new facilities, parking service will be available at eight stations on the Aqua Line route between Noida and Greater Noida, the NMRC said.

''Presently, an NMRC parking facility is available at three stations of the corridor -- Sector-51, Sector-137 and Delta-1. Apart from this, this facility is going to start from Monday (May 1) at five more stations -- Sector-76, NSEZ, Sector-142, Pari Chowk and Alpha-1,'' NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

''Parking facility will be available for passengers at eight stations on the corridor. Passengers are requested to take maximum advantage of this facility,'' Maheshwari added.

According to the NMRC parking tariff, cars and taxis are charged Rs 25 for parking for up to six hours and Rs 50 for up to 12 hours, while a monthly pass costs Rs 1,100.

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the charges are Rs 15 for up to six hours and Rs 25 for up to 12 hours, while a monthly pass costs Rs 500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023