Noida Metro: Parking facility at 5 more stations from May 1

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Friday said parking facilities will be started at five more stations on the metro corridor from May 1.

With the opening of these new facilities, parking service will be available at eight stations on the Aqua Line route between Noida and Greater Noida, the NMRC said.

''Presently, an NMRC parking facility is available at three stations of the corridor -- Sector-51, Sector-137 and Delta-1. Apart from this, this facility is going to start from Monday (May 1) at five more stations -- Sector-76, NSEZ, Sector-142, Pari Chowk and Alpha-1,'' NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

''Parking facility will be available for passengers at eight stations on the corridor. Passengers are requested to take maximum advantage of this facility,'' Maheshwari added.

According to the NMRC parking tariff, cars and taxis are charged Rs 25 for parking for up to six hours and Rs 50 for up to 12 hours, while a monthly pass costs Rs 1,100.

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the charges are Rs 15 for up to six hours and Rs 25 for up to 12 hours, while a monthly pass costs Rs 500.

