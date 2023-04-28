Noida: 1,525 challans issued on day 1 of special campaign to ensure 'discipline on roads'

Fifty-six vehicles were towed away and 35 more impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on the first day of a special 15-day police campaign to enforce ''discipline on the roads'', officials said on Friday.

Overall 1,525 e-challans were issued against two-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks among other vehicles till 5 pm for various violations of road rules, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said. He said during the ''Discipline on the Road -1'' campaign, 525 challans were issued for flouting parking norms, 430 for wrong side driving or riding and 570 for other violations. ''Cranes were used to tow away 56 vehicles while 35 vehicles were impounded. FIRs were lodged in four cases,'' DCP Yadav said.

The traffic police had on Thursday announced the launch of the 15-day special campaign to ensure smooth and easy traffic movement near markets and residential sectors.

The campaign will focus particularly on checking wrong-side driving and illegal parking of vehicles on roads among others, a police spokesperson said.

Violators would be penalised and the penalty would be increased on repeat offences, the official said, adding that vehicles flouting the norms could also get seized or towed away.

The campaign was announced on directions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)