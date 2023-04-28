Left Menu

Noida: 1,525 challans issued on day 1 of special campaign to ensure 'discipline on roads'

Fifty-six vehicles were towed away and 35 more impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on the first day of a special 15-day police campaign to enforce discipline on the roads, officials said on Friday.Overall 1,525 e-challans were issued against two-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks among other vehicles till 5 pm for various violations of road rules, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Anil Kumar Yadav said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:41 IST
Noida: 1,525 challans issued on day 1 of special campaign to ensure 'discipline on roads'
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-six vehicles were towed away and 35 more impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on the first day of a special 15-day police campaign to enforce ''discipline on the roads'', officials said on Friday.

Overall 1,525 e-challans were issued against two-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks among other vehicles till 5 pm for various violations of road rules, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said. He said during the ''Discipline on the Road -1'' campaign, 525 challans were issued for flouting parking norms, 430 for wrong side driving or riding and 570 for other violations. ''Cranes were used to tow away 56 vehicles while 35 vehicles were impounded. FIRs were lodged in four cases,'' DCP Yadav said.

The traffic police had on Thursday announced the launch of the 15-day special campaign to ensure smooth and easy traffic movement near markets and residential sectors.

The campaign will focus particularly on checking wrong-side driving and illegal parking of vehicles on roads among others, a police spokesperson said.

Violators would be penalised and the penalty would be increased on repeat offences, the official said, adding that vehicles flouting the norms could also get seized or towed away.

The campaign was announced on directions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023