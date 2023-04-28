Left Menu

Ad monitoring panel of FSSAI reports 32 cases violating regulations

The food products scrutinised included various range of products like health supplements, organic products, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, staples, etc, and the claims identified include various health claims, product claims etc, according to a statement from FSSAI.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:58 IST
Ad monitoring panel of FSSAI reports 32 cases violating regulations
The website of FSSAI (Photo/fssai.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Advertisement Monitoring Committee of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reported 32 fresh cases which have been found in contravention of the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018. The food products scrutinised included various range of products like health supplements, organic products, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, staples, etc., and the claims identified include various health claims, product claims etc., according to a statement from FSSAI.

Further, the food business operators (FBOs) included manufacturers and/or marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc. According to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018, deceptive claims or advertisements are prohibited and are punishable offences under Section-53 of FSS Act, 2006.

For further action including issuance of notices to the concerned Food Business Operators, the same has been referred to the concerned licensing authorities for issuance of notices to all such FBOs for withdrawing the misleading claims or scientifically substantiate the same, FSSAI said. In case of an unsatisfactory response, the FBO is required to withdraw such claims or modify them as per the provisions of the said regulations failing which the FBO can be penalised with a fine extending up to Rs 10 lakh, as per Section-53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, apart from other stringent punishments like suspension or cancellation of licence, etc, in case of repeated offences.

According to FSSAI, the total number of such cases of reported misleading advertisements and claims during last six months has gone up to 170 cases and the action against such delinquent Food Business Operators shall also continue in future. The statement said all the food business operators are again advised to strictly adhere to the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertisements & Claims) Regulations, 2018, and desist from making any unscientific and/or exaggerated claims and advertisements to promote their product sales to avoid enforcement actions and in larger consumer interests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023