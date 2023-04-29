Left Menu

ABSA 2023 - Lifetime Achievement Award - Conferred to M. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of Nuziveedu Seeds

Mandava Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL) Group, has been conferred the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the AgriBusiness Summit and Award (ABSA) for his 'excellence and leadership in agriculture and allied sectors'.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 10:42 IST
Prabhakar Rao receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mandava Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL) Group, has been conferred the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the AgriBusiness Summit and Award (ABSA) for his 'excellence and leadership in agriculture and allied sectors'. Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy presented the award to Rao at a function held on 26th April 2023. The award function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of renowned dignitaries.

This is truly a momentous occasion, especially for the seed industry, in which Prabhakar Rao has played a decisive and critical role as a guiding mentor. His unparalleled vision and leadership have paved the way for unprecedented growth and innovation in the sector, inspiring countless others to follow in his footsteps. The Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to Prabhakar Rao's exceptional contributions and invaluable service to the agricultural community. Prabhakar Rao, a post graduate and gold medalist in Agriculture from Banaras Hindu University is a trailblazer with passion and commitment for improvement of productivity and profitability of farmers. Hailing from farming community, Prabhakar Rao took NSL and its group companies to new heights of business excellence. Today NSL's R&D has developed innovative and improved plant varieties in 20 crops, whose seeds are sold in all the States of the country and abroad.

This recognition is a testament to Prabhakar Rao's outstanding contributions and unparalleled leadership in the agriculture sector, inspiring generations of innovators and entrepreneurs. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

