Left Menu

Passenger trains restored between Una –Ambala and Una-Saharnpur

In a major relief to the people in Himachal Pradeshs Una district, two passenger trains running between Una- Ambala Cantt Saharanpur have been restored, officials said on Saturday.Services of the trains were suspended 45 days ago due to construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam to Bharatgarh section. Station Superintendent Railway Station Una, Rohtash Singh said that both the trains have been restored and are now running at their scheduled time.

PTI | Una | Updated: 29-04-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:04 IST
Passenger trains restored between Una –Ambala and Una-Saharnpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major relief to the people in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, two passenger trains running between Una- Ambala Cantt – Saharanpur have been restored, officials said on Saturday.

Services of the trains were suspended 45 days ago due to construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam to Bharatgarh section. Both the trains were cancelled by the Ambala Railway Board till April 27. Station Superintendent Railway Station Una, Rohtash Singh said that both the trains have been restored and are now running at their scheduled time. Both these trains reached Una on Friday as per the timetable, he added. He said Train 04593/04594 MEMU up-down between Amb-Andaura to Ambala Cantt left Una at 14.15 hrs and 04501/04502 MEMU train up-down between Una to Saharanpur left Una at 13.50 hrs.

Local passengers who were facing great hardship following cancellations of these trains expressed their happiness. ''Travelling in buses is costly and now we will be able to save money by travelling by train,'' said Raman Singh, a local commuter

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023