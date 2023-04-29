Passenger trains restored between Una –Ambala and Una-Saharnpur

In a major relief to the people in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, two passenger trains running between Una- Ambala Cantt – Saharanpur have been restored, officials said on Saturday.

Services of the trains were suspended 45 days ago due to construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam to Bharatgarh section. Both the trains were cancelled by the Ambala Railway Board till April 27. Station Superintendent Railway Station Una, Rohtash Singh said that both the trains have been restored and are now running at their scheduled time. Both these trains reached Una on Friday as per the timetable, he added. He said Train 04593/04594 MEMU up-down between Amb-Andaura to Ambala Cantt left Una at 14.15 hrs and 04501/04502 MEMU train up-down between Una to Saharanpur left Una at 13.50 hrs.

Local passengers who were facing great hardship following cancellations of these trains expressed their happiness. ''Travelling in buses is costly and now we will be able to save money by travelling by train,'' said Raman Singh, a local commuter

