L&T Finance Holdings' net profit up 46 pc March quarter, up 52 pc in 2022-23
During the January-March 2023 quarter, it reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 501 crore, up 46 per cent on a yearly basis. The PAT was at Rs 1,623 crore for the entire financial year, up 52 per cent year-on-year.
- Country:
- India
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, one of the key Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India, announced the financial results for the fourth quarter and the financial year that ended in March. During the January-March 2023 quarter, it reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 501 crore, up 46 per cent on a yearly basis.
The PAT was at Rs 1,623 crore for the entire financial year, up 52 per cent year-on-year. L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) is amongst the leading financial institutions offering Farm Equipment Finance, Rural Business Finance, Two-Wheeler Finance, Consumer Loans, Housing Finance as well as SME Loans.
"The Company will continue to offer retail products which encircle the entire customer ecosystem, creating a bespoke cross-sell and up-sell franchise and optimum distribution strategy," said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Further, its rural business finance disbursements recorded a YoY growth of 70 per cent in 2022-23. The business also recorded the highest-ever monthly disbursement of Rs 1,596 crore in March 2023, aided by a focus on repeat customer conversion and green channel disbursals.
Consumer loans continued to scale up with Rs 4,886 crore disbursements in 2022-23 compared with Rs 2,254 crore in 2021-22 (up 117 per cent YoY). SME Loans also registered robust growth where disbursements crossed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in 2022-23. This vertical recorded the highest-ever monthly disbursement of Rs 274 crore in March 2023. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gold jumps Rs 480 to record high of Rs 61,780; silver climbs Rs 410
Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust likely to launch retail REIT IPO in early May to raise Rs 4,000 cr
K’taka CM Basavaraj Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 crore in his name, reveals election affidavit
ICICI Lombard General Q4 profit rises 40 pc to Rs 437 cr
Tata Coffee Q4 consolidated net up 19.66 pc at Rs 48.80 cr