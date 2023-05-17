Paper and paperboard imports rise by 47pc to Rs 11,513 cr in FY23BIZ-IMPORTS-PAPERPaper & paperboard imports rise by 47%in FY23New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Import'

Imports of paper and paperboard in India rose sharply by 47 per cent to Rs 11,513 crore in 2022-23 compared to Rs 7,839 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCI&S).

Imports from China surged more than two-fold and from ASEAN countries by 97 per cent during the year.

While the growth in imports has been across all grades of paper, the highest jump has been witnessed in the imports of uncoated writing & printing paper (two-fold), followed by coated paper and paperboard (51 per cent), and tissue at 41 per cent.

The top import sources of uncoated writing & printing paper are Indonesia, Singapore and China while that of coated paper and paperboard are China, Japan and South Korea, according to Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA).

According to Pawan Agarwal, President of Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), imports of paper and paperboard into India have been increasing at a fast pace in the last three years despite adequate domestic production capacity.

While the domestic industry is grappling with the issue of producing paper and paperboard at competitive costs in view of rising raw material and energy prices, substantial quantities of paper and paperboard are imported into the country at significantly lower costs benefitting from nil import duty from ASEAN, South Korea and Japan under the respective free trade agreements, and preferential import duty from China under the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA). Taking advantage of the nil / low import duty rates in India, these countries find India as an attractive outlet for diverting their excess inventory.

Pawan Agarwal further stated increased imports are making most small and medium paper mills in India commercially unviable. ''This is against the spirit of "Make in India", "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local",'' he said.

IPMA has also called for the issue of quality control orders (QCOs) by the Government on all grades of paper and making BIS certification mandatory. Issuance of QCOs for different grades of paper will not only assure supply of quality products to the Indian consumers but also check the import of sub-standard products into the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)