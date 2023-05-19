Khaunte, Sonowal meet to discuss ways to improve Goa tourismKhaunte, Sonowal meet in Delhi, discuss ways to improve tourism in GoaREG – GA MINISTER Goa Tourism Minister meets Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal'

Left Menu

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi and discussed ways to make the coastal state one of the best tourist destinations of the country, an official said on Friday.The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH assured Khaunte of all help with the tourism sector and gave valuable inputs on it, the official added.Sonowal said Goa is blessed with natural beauty and emphasised the need to explore it for domestic and international tourists.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:59 IST
Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi and discussed ways to make the coastal state one of the best tourist destinations of the country, an official said on Friday.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH assured Khaunte of all help with the tourism sector and gave valuable inputs on it, the official added.

''Sonowal said Goa is blessed with natural beauty and emphasised the need to explore it for domestic and international tourists. Both leaders discussed projects under Sagarmala that will be be taken up soon. The discussions were fruitful,'' the official said.

Khaunte was in Delhi on Thursday to attend the inauguration of the National Museum Expo at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

