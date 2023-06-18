Left Menu

Fire destroys 20 godowns in Pune; no casualty

Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, molding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were completely destroyed in the fire, they said. Twenty two fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into action and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 13:32 IST
Fire destroys 20 godowns in Pune; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in Kondhwa Road area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, destroying nearly 20 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk, as per fire department officials. Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, molding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were completely destroyed in the fire, they said. Twenty two fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into action and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

